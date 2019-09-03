Eutelsat pulls out of C-Band alliance

Eutelsat (EUTLY -0.9% ) has sent a filing to the FCC saying it's pulling out of the C-Band Alliance, the satellite industry group working to monetize mid-band spectrum by getting it repurposed for use by wireless carriers in 5G deployment.

The company says it continues to support the group's proposal for market-driven clearing of the lower part of the 3.7 GHz-4.2 GHz band, but "it is not in alignment with certain of the other CBA members on certain issues."

Remaining members in the CBA -- Intelsat (I -7% ), SES (SGBAF -6.8% ) and Telesat -- say it's committed to delivering its proposal and "the departure of Eutelsat does not impact the CBA’s ability to do so."

"The remaining members of the CBA, which represent approximately 95% of the affected revenues of the US C-band market, are aligned and committed to the process of engaging with the FCC on the proposal of rapidly clearing C-band spectrum to support the deployment of 5G services in the U.S.," the group says.