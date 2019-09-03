July's semi sales show continuing downturn - analyst

Semiconductor Industry Association data shows that total semiconductor sales fell about 15% Y/Y in July, lower than the 17% drop in June and even with May's decline.

Nomura analyst David Wong says the data shows that "we remain deep in a semiconductor downturn," and he notes that the figure is in-line with the "muted forward guidance" from several chip companies over the last six weeks.

Citi says July's decline was steeper than expected and drops its FY semiconductor sales estimate to $409.9B from $410.7M.