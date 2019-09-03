Constitution pipeline could enter service in 2021, analyst says

The Williams-led (WMB -0.4% ) Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York could enter service within two years after federal regulators last week found New York took too long to deny a needed water permit, according to analysts at Height Capital Markets.

"Barring any permit reversals or unfavorable court decisions, we believe the project could enter service in 2021," Height says.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered that New York's Department of Environmental Conservation waived the water quality certification required under the federal Clean Water Act when it failed to act on Constitution's application within a one-year time limit.