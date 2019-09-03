Heico cut to Sell at UBS on valuation

Heico (HEI -2.2% ) is lower after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $134 price target, saying Heico is a "great company but not a great stock at these levels" and citing valuation for the downgrade.

HEI enjoyed a round of price target increases from analysts after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, led by Credit Suisse's Street-high $163, raised from $133, noting while valuation remains in the "stratosphere," the firm continues to believe the company's exceptional execution, compounding cash flows and solid M&A track record warrant a sizable premium.

Canaccord reiterated its Buy rating and hiked its price target to $160 from $130 following strong Q2 results, seeing top-line growth as impressive considering the segments were both up against relatively strong comparisons from Q3 and FY 2018.

HEI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.