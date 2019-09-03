Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs

Barclays initiates coverage of a number of healthcare REITs.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE +1% ), Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.7% ), HCP (HCP +2.3% ), and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA +2.9% ) are all rated overweight.

Price targets -- CTRE at $26; MPW at $20, HCP at $37, and SBRA at $24.

Ventas (VTR +1.5% ) initiated at equalweight with a price target of $74; agrees with SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Real estate is outperforming the broader market in trading today; among S&P 500 sectors, real estate rises 1.0% while the S&P 500 Index falls 0.8% .