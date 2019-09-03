Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs

Barclays initiates coverage of a number of healthcare REITs.
CareTrust REIT (CTRE +1%), Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.7%), HCP (HCP +2.3%), and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA +2.9%) are all rated overweight.
Price targets -- CTRE at $26; MPW at $20, HCP at $37, and SBRA at $24.
Ventas (VTR +1.5%) initiated at equalweight with a price target of $74; agrees with SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
Real estate is outperforming the broader market in trading today; among S&P 500 sectors, real estate rises 1.0% while the S&P 500 Index falls 0.8%.
The S&P 500 Health Care REITs Index gains even more, up 1.8%.
