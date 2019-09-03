BHP asked to cut ties with mining lobbyists

Several BHP (BHP -0.9% ) institutional shareholders holding a combined A$140B under management, including the Church of England pension fund, want the company to suspend its membership in industry groups that advocate for policies they say are inconsistent with the Paris climate change agreement.

The Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility filed a resolution today ahead of BHP's annual general meeting in London and Sydney.

"While BHP positions itself as a climate champion, it continues to fund aggressive and effective lobbying to block climate policy, including via the Minerals Council of Australia and Coal21," ACCR says.

The group lodged a similar resolution in 2017 that resulted in BHP reviewing its membership of more than 20 mining industry associations and leaving the World Coal Association.