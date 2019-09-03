NOV wins deal to build massive offshore wind turbine installation ship

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +1% ) says it was awarded a contract to design and build one of the world's largest offshore wind turbine installation vessels; financial details are not disclosed.

NOV landed the contract from Japanese engineering and construction firm Shimizu Corp. to design and build a ship that will be used to install turbines for a 9 GW wind farm off the coast of Japan.

The 28K-ton ship will be made at the Japan Marine United shipyard in Yokohama, where it will be designed to accommodate 130 people and include a crane that can move cargo up to 2,500 tons.