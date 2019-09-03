Realty Income to buy 454-property portfolio for $1.25B

Realty Income (NYSE:O) agrees to acquire 454 single-tenant properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.25B in cash.

Sees deal immediately accretive on a leverage-neutral basis.

Sees financing deal using its $3.0B revolving credit capacity, which currently has ~$2.8B of available capacity.

Boosts 209 adjusted FFO to $3.29-$3.34 to reflect the acquisition from its prior range of $3.28-$3.33.

The transaction is expected to close in various tranches with the acquisition of most of the properties in the portfolio expected to close in 2019.

Realty Income expects the acquisitions to be executed at ~7% cash cap rate, resulting in an investment spread relative to its first-year weighted average cost of capital well above the company's historical average.

The portfolio carries a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years and generates 58% of total rental revenue from investment-grade rated companies or their subsidiaries.

CIM Real Estate Finance Trust is a non-listed REIT that's sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group.