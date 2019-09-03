Camping World announces strategy reset

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) says it's moving forward with a plan to strategically shift away from locations where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs .

The company is in the early stages of evaluating the impact of the plan and has had preliminary discussions regarding the sale, repurposing, relocating or closing of certain locations. The current expectation is that 27 to 37 locations will be either sold, repurposed, relocated or closed.

Source: Press Release