Tyson Foods -5% after guidance cut

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) falls after cutting its full-year profit guidance.

The company sees full-year EPS $5.30 to $5.70 vs. $5.75 to $6.10 prior and $5.95 consensus.

Management cites a number of drags on profit - including margin compression related to a reversal of a gain on mark to market grain derivatives, commodity market volatility, implementation of enhanced food safety initiatives, a beef processing plant fire and slower than expected operational improvements in the chicken segment.

"Our outlook for fiscal 2020 remains positive as we believe some of the challenges we’re experiencing are not expected to repeat, and we’re expecting more favorable market conditions as well," notes CEO Noel White.