Stocks buckle on trade tensions, U.S. manufacturing weakness
Sep. 03, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Stocks and Treasury yields slumped, after the U.S. and China began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods and the U.S. reported its manufacturing sector contracted in August.
- It's "every country for themselves. The month of September begins with global uncertainty perhaps at its recent highs," says Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.
- Relative weakness came from many of the S&P 500 cyclical sectors, including industrials (-1.4%), information technology (-1.3%) and financials (-1.1%), while the defensive-oriented utilities (+1.8%), real estate (+1.3%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) groups ended with gains.
- Investors flocked to the perceived safety of gold and U.S. government bonds, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.462% from 1.503% Friday.
- U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows soon after the release of the manufacturing data but steadily climbed off the lows, with the two-year yield closing 3 bps lower at 1.47% and the 10-year yield finishing 4 bps lower at 1.47%.
- Fears about trade and the economy weighed on commodities including crude oil, as October WTI settled 2.1% lower at $53.94/bbl.