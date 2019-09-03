Stocks buckle on trade tensions, U.S. manufacturing weakness

Sep. 03, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
  • Stocks and Treasury yields slumped, after the U.S. and China began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods and the U.S. reported its manufacturing sector contracted in August.
  • It's "every country for themselves. The month of September begins with global uncertainty perhaps at its recent highs," says Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.
  • Relative weakness came from many of the S&P 500 cyclical sectors, including industrials (-1.4%), information technology (-1.3%) and financials (-1.1%), while the defensive-oriented utilities (+1.8%), real estate (+1.3%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) groups ended with gains.
  • Investors flocked to the perceived safety of gold and U.S. government bonds, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.462% from 1.503% Friday.
  • U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows soon after the release of the manufacturing data but steadily climbed off the lows, with the two-year yield closing 3 bps lower at 1.47% and the 10-year yield finishing 4 bps lower at 1.47%.
  • Fears about trade and the economy weighed on commodities including crude oil, as October WTI settled 2.1% lower at $53.94/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.