Bullard says 'global shock' warrants 50 bp rate cut

The Fed should cut interest rates by 50 basis points to get ahead of financial market expectations for a rate cut and a global trade war, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview with Reuters.

The trade war has become a broader "reckoning" over how the world economy is organized, he said. The situation creates a "global shock" that justifies an "aggressive" step when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in two weeks.

"We are too high," Bullard said of interest rates, adding that the target policy rate of 2%-2.25% is higher than the current yield of all U.S. Treasury securities.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.462%.