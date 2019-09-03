Greece issues permits for Eldorado's Skouries, Olympias mines

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) says it received installation permits for its Skouries and Olympias mine projects from the Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment.

EGO says the permits will allow for the installation of mechanical and electrical equipment at Skouries and for installation of an upgraded electrical substation and construction of support facilities at Olympias.

The miner says it is working with the Greek government "to achieve the necessary conditions required to restart full construction" at Skouries, including a stable regulatory framework and assurances that provide appropriate foreign direct investor protection and dispute resolution.

Greece's new conservative government said yesterday it would soon issue permits for Skouries, which has struggled for years with permit delays.