Vir Biotechnology on deck for IPO

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The San Francisco, CA-based biotech develops immunotherapies for infectious diseases based on identifying rare antibodies in people who have been protected from or have recovered from these diseases. Pipeline candidates include treatments for HBV, influenza A, HIV and TB. Its HBV candidate, VIR-2218 is in Phase 1/2 development as is flu candidate VIR-2482.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Revenue: $5.7M (+23%); Operating Expenses: $72.2M (+16%); Net Loss: ($62.6M) (-11%); Cash Consumption: ($53.8M) (-79%).