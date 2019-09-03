Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields - WSJ

Deere (NYSE:DE) today sold 30-year bonds at a record low yield for U.S. corporate debt of that maturity, WSJ reports, taking advantage of tumbling U.S. Treasury yields to lock in favorable rates.

Deere sold 30-year bonds at an initial yield of 2.877%, breaking the previous record of 3.197% that Disney had set when it sold 30-year bonds in July 2016.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) also was in the hunt today for a record low yield on 30-year corporate bonds, WSJ reports, as it locked in a yield premium on new 30-year bonds at 0.95 percentage points, the same level as Deere's bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year Treasury settled today at 1.954%, just above its record low of 1.941% set last week.