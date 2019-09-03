Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions - Bloomberg

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is laying the groundwork to leave Venezuela if the Trump administration declines to extend a waiver allowing it to continue operating in the country, Bloomberg reports.

CVX has updated some contracts with its Venezuelan partners over the past year to allow for the possibility of early termination, in which it would incur no penalties for early termination and all payments due would be prorated up to the date of notification, according to the report.

CVX says it hopes its license to operate will be renewed in October, saying it is "a positive presence in the country."

The company has warned that developments in Venezuela could hurt its earnings, even though the country accounted for only 1% of its global crude oil production in 2018, or 42K bbl/day.