Johnson defeated in key Brexit vote; snap election may follow

Boris Johnson lost his first vote as UK prime minister this hour, with a defeat for a key Brexit vote that looks set to transform the British government again.

The House of Commons voted 328-301 to move toward forcing a three-month delay in a planned Oct. 31 EU exit, a deadline Johnson has repeatedly said he'd stick by, including threats of suspending Parliament to ensure it gets hit.

Earlier, while delivering a speech, Johnson lost his parliamentary majority as MP Phillip Lee got up and crossed over to join the Liberal Democrats. He also threatened to expel any rebel Conservative voters tonight; with 21 of those, Johnson will definitely be presiding over a minority government.

Johnson put forward a motion for a vote tomorrow that would set up a snap general election, a move that some in the EU support, as it might give the PM and observers a clearer view forward on which way the Brexit will happen.

A British pound that has seen some volatility today was steady after the vote went down, with the outcome somewhat baked in. Earlier it fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 2016; it's now back above $1.20, at $1.20866.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, FKU, HEWU, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP