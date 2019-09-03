Analysts praise Crescent Point's $912M asset sale in tough deal market

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) surged 6% in today's trade after analysts praise the company's deals to sell C$912M (US$697M) in wells and properties in Utah's Uinta Basin and Saskatchewan to try to repair its balance sheet.

Analysts were impressed that CPG managed to strike a deal at a reasonable valuation in a difficult environment for energy industry deals.

"They actually got something done," says Eight Capital analyst Adam, as the value of the transactions - C$700M for the Utah assets and C$212M for the Saskatchewan properties - was reasonable given the current challenges in striking deals.

CPG said it expects the asset sales will help cut its net debt to $2.75B by the end of this year vs. $4.4B before Craig Bryksa became CEO in September 2018, and add to its debt-adjusted funds flow per share by ~11%, adding that the company will buy back another C$100M worth of shares by year end.

It's a story which should "resonate with investors in today's environment, with the potential for additional sales bringing the company's leverage position much closer to what investors are looking for in E&P companies today," says Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.