Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE

Evercore has launched coverage of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) at Outperform, pointing to growth promises to come from a solid platform and new TV deals.

The company's "on the brink of a period of unprecedented growth," the firm says, even though a fair amount of growth is priced into the shares.

WWE's platform is "perfectly suited" for today's media: "wholly owned content with global appeal which can be effectively distributed (and monetized) across multiple media channels."

It's set a price target of $90, implying 30% upside from today's close.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.