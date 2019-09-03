'Arbitrary' changes to ethanol mandate slammed by oil industry group

The American Petroleum Institute blasts the Trump administration's potential changes to the U.S. biofuel mandate, including raising 2020 ethanol and 2021 biodiesel volumes, limiting waivers for small refineries and promoting E85 use.

"This rushed and arbitrary course deviation will only further distort the fuel market while providing little, if any, relief to farmers," says Frank Macchiarola, the API's VP of downstream and industry operations.

Pres. Trump said last week his administration was working on a "giant package" that would benefit the biofuel industry, in response to anger building from farm states about the small refiner exemptions from the biofuel mandate.

Ethanol RINs have recovered about half of the price drop seen after the latest refinery waivers, according to S&P Global Platts.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETFs: CORN, FUE