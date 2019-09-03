Spirit Airlines -4% as Raymond James sees sentiment inflection delay

Sep. 03, 2019 1:15 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)SAVEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE -3.9%) slides to within pennies of its 52-week low after Raymond James downgrades shares to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $60 price target, down from $65, as the firm now expects a delay in the inflection of sentiment to early 2020.
  • The downgrade reflects "our expectation of a delay in the inflection of sentiment to early 2020 with the challenging summer weather having continued through August (consistent with guidance) and the stubbornly low fuel price unlikely to drive a firming of industry pricing as we had previously anticipated," Ray Jay analyst Savanthi Syth writes.
  • However, Syth remains positive on SAVE's business model and points to recent insider buying as a sign of management's conviction.
  • SAVE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.
