Colorado county passes tighter oil and gas regulations

Adams County becomes the first Colorado county to adopt new oil and gas regulations since the state passed a law that enhanced local control over fossil fuel development.

New oil and gas development must not occur closer than 1,000 feet from occupied buildings and residences, double the current limit, though operators can ask for exemptions, county commissioners ruled today.

The county last year produced 3.6M barrels of oil, more than 2% of the 157.8M barrels produced in nearby Weld County.

Privately owned Great Western Petroleum is the county's largest oil producer, but Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) also is a top producer.

Other top Colorado producers include PDCE, BCEI, SRCI, HPR, OXY, NBL