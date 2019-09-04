Hong Kong +3% with extradition bill set to be withdrawn

The Hang Seng index soared 3.6% during Wednesday afternoon trade following reports that a controversial extradition bill is set to be withdrawn.

Railway operator MTR (OTCPK:MTRJY), which has been hit by disruptions in its operations and damage to its infrastructure, jumped 6.4% , while embattled airliner Cathay Pacific's (OTCPK:CPCAY) shares surged 7.2% .

The bill has sparked a nearly three-month long protest crisis that roiled the city's economy, with last weekend seeing some of the fiercest battles between police and protesters.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK