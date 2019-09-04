Hong Kong +4% as extradition bill withdrawn

The Hang Seng index soared nearly 4% during Wednesday afternoon trade after leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill.

The bill has sparked a nearly three-month long protest crisis that roiled the city's economy, with last weekend seeing some of the fiercest battles between police and protesters.

Railway operator MTR (OTCPK:MTRJY), which has been hit by disruptions in its operations and damage to its infrastructure, jumped 6.4% , while embattled airliner Cathay Pacific's (OTCPK:CPCAY) shares surged 7.2% .

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK