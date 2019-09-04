Pound steadies as opposition contests election

The pound has found some footing, climbing another 0.5% overnight to $1.2142, as U.K. lawmakers delivered a blow to Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy with a vote aimed at delaying the country's exit from the EU.

That prompted the British leader to call for a general election, though it seems unlikely to succeed after the opposition said they wouldn't back the maneuver until a no-deal exit on Oct. 31 was ruled out.

Investors are attempting to figure out how to play the latest developments, watching sectors including banks, exporters, utilities and homebuilders.

