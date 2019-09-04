Economists see China growth below 6%

As a result of escalating tariff war risks, Oxford Economics, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Bloomberg Economics have all cut their forecasts for Chinese GDP growth in 2020 to below 6%.

In addition, BofA's Helen Qiao and others are warning that the government's current approach to stimulus is proving insufficient.

The downbeat forecast adds to concern over a wider global slowdown, following ISM's U.S. factory gauge released Tuesday that showed a contraction for the first time since 2016.

