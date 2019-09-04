Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system

You soon may be able to walk out of Whole Foods without having to pay cash or swiping your card.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) engineers are quietly testing scanners that can identify an individual human hand as a way to ring up store purchases, according to the New York Post.

Unlike fingerprint scanners found on mobile devices, the system uses vision and depth geometry to identify the shape and size of each hand before charging a credit card on file.

The technology is hoped to rolled out by the beginning of next year.