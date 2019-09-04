ASSA ABLOY acquires Lifesafety Power in the US

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has acquired LifeSafety Power, a leading US supplier of smart integrated access control power solutions for OEMs, integrators and end-users.

Financial terms not disclosed.

"LifeSafety Power is a great complement to our access control portfolio – we are looking forward to incorporating their knowledge of power supply as well as power consumption throughout our access control portfolio," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

Sales for FY2019 are expected to reach about 30M (approx. SEK290M) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.