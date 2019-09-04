Another two months to save Iran nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given European powers another two months to save a 2015 nuclear deal, warning of further significant breaches that would have "extraordinary effects."

The statement comes as Iranian officials gave mixed signals in response to a French proposal to save the agreement by offering Iran about $15B in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance.

"The third step (in reducing Iran's commitments) will be the most important one and it will have extraordinary effects," state TV reported Rouhani as saying.