Futures rebound as political risks fade

With political risks receding across the globe, Wall Street is pointing to broad opening gains.

DJIA futures are up 209 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are ahead by 0.9% and 1.2% , respectively.

Reports suggest Hong Kong is ready to withdraw an extradition bill to quell escalating protests, while U.K. lawmakers moved to block a no-deal Brexit.

Bets on deeper Fed rate cuts are also growing following yesterday's grim ISM reading of factory activity in the U.S., which showed the first contraction for the manufacturing sector in three years.