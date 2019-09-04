Citi likes Intercept Pharma in premarket analyst action

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (61% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (181% upside) price target at RBC.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) initiated with Outperform rating and $12 (582% upside) price target at RBC.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (100% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with Outperform rating and $38 (49% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) initiated with Buy rating and $44.20 (36% upside) price target at China Renaissance.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) upgraded to Outperform with a $4 (70% upside) price target at Wedbush. Shares up 51% premarket in reaction to its rezafungin development deal.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) upgraded to Outperform with a $64 (28% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) upgraded to Buy with an $85 (39% upside) price target at Citigroup.