Michaels +29% after earnings topper

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable sales rose 0.3% in Q2 to top the consensus expectation for a mark of -1.1%. Total sales were down due to the loss of Pat Catan's locations to the store base.

"It is encouraging to see this early progress and we are focused on the disciplined execution of our priorities to continue to build on this early momentum," says Interim CEO Mark Cosby on the improved results.

Gross margin was 35.5% of sales vs. 35.3% consensus and 35.4% a year ago. The margin gains were led by ongoing pricing/sourcing initiatives and improved occupancy cost leverage, which helped to offset the impact of tariffs and promotional costs.

Average inventory per location was +2.5% compared to a year ago to $944K.

Looking ahead, Michaels sees full-year sales of $5.16B to $5.19B vs. $5.19B consensus and EPS of $2.31 to $2.42 and $2.34 consensus.

Shares of Michaels are up 29.11% premarket to $7.14 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.96 to $18.04.

