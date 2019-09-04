Park Hotels gets $950M loan for Chesapeake Lodging deal

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) enters into a $950M unsecured delayed draw term loan agreement to help finance its previously announced proposed acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

The term facility consists of a $100M two-year tranche and an $850M five-year trance.

Park Hotels currently expects to use only the $850M five-year tranche on the date of the acquisition. In that case, the two-year tranche would be cancelled.

Terms of the facility are materially consistent with the company's outstanding corporate revolver and term loan facility.