Dana lowers borrowing costs through new credit agreement

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announces the closing of an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facility.

The company says the amended and restated senior secured credit facility includes an amended and extended revolving credit facility, which increases the aggregate amount available to $1B from $750M and extends the maturity to 2024. The amendment also extends the maturity of the existing Term Loan A tranche by two years to 2024.

Dana will see lower overall borrowing costs as the pricing on both the revolving facility and Term Loan A reduced by 25 basis points due to the new amendments.

"We expect strong free cash flow generation of approximately $2 billion over the next five years, which will further enhance our already strong balance sheet as we move toward our long-term leverage target," says Dana CFO Jonathan Collins.

Source: Press Release