Carlyle Group partners with former Domino's president

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) partners with former Domino's Pizza president and CEO Patrick Doyle to acquire established companies that have the opportunity for value creation and revenue growth through technological transformation.

The partnership will initially focus on public and private companies with established brands, proven business models, and an enterprise value of up to $10B, as well as family businesses that can benefit from Carlyle's resources and expertise.

Will initially put an emphasis on consumer and retail sectors in North America and Europe.

As an executive partner, Doyle is working with Jay Sammons, Carlyle’s Head of Global Consumer, Media & Retail.

Previously: Domino's CEO to step down in June (Jan. 10, 2018)