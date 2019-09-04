Navistar +11% after beating expectations

Adjusted net income for Q3 of $156M, or $1.56 per diluted share vs. $170M, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period one year ago.

Raised forecast for 2019 vehicles deliveries: Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be 435K-455K units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 295K-315K units.

Affirmed full-year outlook: Revenues are expected to be between $11.25B-$11.75B, with adjusted EBITDA of $875M-$925M.

"We are on course for a strong end to 2019, and we're not standing still," CEO Troy Clarke declared. "The company is recapturing market share and is growing revenue, EBITDA and cash flow."

NAV +10.9% premarket

Q3 results