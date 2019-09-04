United sets full-year profit outlook below consensus

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updates guidance ahead of a presentation today at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference.

The airline company maintains its prior full-year EPS forecast of $10.50 to $12.00. The midpoint of the EPS range stands at $11.25, which is below the analyst consensus mark of $11.73.

United expects Q3 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be near midpoint of previously provided guidance range of +0.5% to +2.5%. The forecast includes a negative impact from China and Hong Kong. United also continues to expect Q3 adjusted pre-tax margin to be between 10% and 12%.

Shares of UAL are inactive in the premarket session.