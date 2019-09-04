GasLog inks tanker deal with Panama power project

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) says it signed a 10-year time charter for a liquefied natural gas floating storage unit to a gas-fired power project being developed in Panama by a Chinese company and supplied by Royal Dutch Shell.

GLOG says it will convert the GasLog Singapore, currently used as a conventional LNG tanker on the short-term spot market, into a floating storage unit that will receive and store LNG near Colón, Panama.

The power project has signed long-term power purchase agreements with leading Panamanian utility companies as well as a 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Shell.