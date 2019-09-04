Murphy Oil USA launches $500M senior notes due 2029

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to offer $500M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 by its wholly owned subsidiary, Murphy Oil USA, Inc.

Murphy USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering plus cash on hand to consummate the cash tender offer for any and all of Murphy Oil USA’s outstanding $500M of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2023 which is scheduled to expire at on September 10, to redeem any 2023 Notes that remain outstanding after the consummation of the Tender Offer, and to pay any related premiums, penalties, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.