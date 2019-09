CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reached average daily volume of 24.3M contracts during August, up 53% Y/Y and its second-highest monthly ADV on record.

Open interest at the end of August was 139M contracts, up 21% from YE2018 and up 14% from August 2018.

Equity index volume averaged 5M contracts per day, up 109% from August 2018.

Interest rate volume averaged 13.7M per day, up 59% Y/Y.

Options volume averaged 4.7M contracts per day, up 49% Y/Y.

Metals volume averaged a record 885,000 contracts per day during the month, up 41% Y/Y.

Energy volume averaged 2.4M contracts per day,up 25% Y/Y.

Agricultural volume averaged 1.5M contracts per day,up 4% Y/Y.

Foreign exchange volume averaged 821,000 contracts per day, down 7% Y/Y.