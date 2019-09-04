Macau sector gains on positive Hong Kong development

Macau names are higher in premarket trading after showing some strength in Hong Kong earlier in the day.
The Hang Seng index finished 3.90% higher after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill. The positive development followed a day after Macau GGR was reported to be down 8.6% in August due in part to slower VIP traffic.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 3.82% higher in the early session and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is up 2.10%. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is 1.70% higher. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is inactive at the moment, but likely to open with a gain.
Analysts are calling today's development just another twist and turn for the sector, with most expecting the protests in Hong Kong to restart at some point.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox