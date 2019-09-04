JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) plans to add Chinese government debt to its indexes, after three years of reviewing the bonds for inclusion and following a similar move by Bloomberg LP.

The validation of the country's assets is likely to attract more money from abroad.

The bank will add Chinese bonds to various indexes starting Feb. 28, 2020, with the biggest impact expected in its emerging-markets indexes.

One example is JPMorgan's flagship Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets Global Diversified index, which is tracked by investors managing an estimated $202B in funds.

Nine Chinese government bonds with maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years will be added to that index.

China's weight will be capped at 10% of the GBI-EM global diversified and narrow diversified indexes.

ETFs: EMB, EMLC