Delta on watch after positive outlook

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issues a guidance update ahead of a presentation today at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference.

The company says the overall revenue environment is solid and notes it's on track to hit prior Q3 revenue and profit guidance numbers.

For the full year, Delta expects 6% to 7% revenue growth, 25% EPS growth and "solid" margin expansion. Those marks are at or slightly ahead of the consensus expectations of analysts after some extrapolation.

Shares of Delta are up 0.75% premarket to $57.72.

SEC Form 8-K