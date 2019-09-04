Safe Bulkers misses on top and bottom lines

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) -14.9% pre-market after posting a surprise Q2 loss and a 3% Y/Y decline in revenues.

SB says it operated 41 vessels on average during Q2, compared to 39.19 vessels in the year-ago quarter, with an average fleet age of 8.83 years vs. 7.81 in the prior-year period.

The time charter equivalent rate fell to $11,970 in the quarter from $13,225 in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, SB's consolidated leverage was 59% compared to 56% at year-end 2018, mainly due to prevailing market conditions affecting vessels' market values.

SB says the charter market was weak during H1, with the BDI averaging 895 that has since increased to an average of 1,904 so far during Q3,"and as a consequence we are now entering into charters at much higher rates," adding that ~25% of its planned scrubber installations have been commissioned.

The company has not declared a dividend on its common stock for Q2.