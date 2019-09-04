Envista launches IPO roadshow

The Danaher (NYSE:DHR) subsidiary is offering 26,768,000 shares of its common stock in the IPO, which is expected to be priced between $21.00 and $24.00 per share and listed on the NYSE under ticker symbol "NVST."

Following the IPO, Danaher is expected to hold approximately 82.7% of Envista (80.6% if the underwriters' overallotment option is exercised in full).

The net proceeds from the IPO are expected to be paid to Danaher as partial consideration for the dental businesses that Danaher is transferring to Envista in connection with the IPO.