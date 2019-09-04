American Eagle Outfitters down 6% post Q2 results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 2% in Q2.
American Eagle’s comparable sales decreased 1% and Aerie’s comparable sales increased 16%.
Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 36.7%.
SG&A expense rate flat at 24.3%.
Adjusted operating margin rate grew 20 bps to 8.1%.
Merchandise inventory +15% Y/Y to $534.76M.
Store count +14 Q/Q to 1,075.
During the quarter, the company returned $83M to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.
Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low to mid single digits; Diluted EPS: ~$0.47 to $0.49.
The company expects FY2019 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200M to $215M and store count in the range of 1,080 to 1,100.
AEO -6.21% premarket.
