American Eagle Outfitters down 6% post Q2 results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 2% in Q2.

American Eagle’s comparable sales decreased 1% and Aerie’s comparable sales increased 16%.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 36.7%.

SG&A expense rate flat at 24.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 20 bps to 8.1%.

Merchandise inventory +15% Y/Y to $534.76M.

Store count +14 Q/Q to 1,075.

During the quarter, the company returned $83M to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low to mid single digits; Diluted EPS: ~$0.47 to $0.49.

The company expects FY2019 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200M to $215M and store count in the range of 1,080 to 1,100.

AEO -6.21% premarket.

Previously: American Eagle Outfitters EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Sept. 4)