Office Properties sells four properties in debt reduction initiative

Office Properties Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) sells four properties for a total of $223.2M, excluding closing costs, and uses the proceeds to reduce debt.

"With the completion of today’s announced sales, our leverage is below 6.5x net debt to EBITDA, which is the high end of our target leverage range," said President and CEO David Blackman. "We also continue to work through the execution of additional property sales and expect to further reduce leverage through the remainder of 2019.”

The four properties sold include:

A one-story 182,630-square-foot office building in Arlington, TX;

A one-story 94,800-square-foot office building in Rochester, NY;

A one-story 502,300-square-foot vacant office building in Hanover, PA;

And a two-building, six-story and 14-story, 618,000-square-foot office property in San Antonio, TX.