Vera Bradley -7% after profit miss

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reports comparable sales were up 2.1% in Q2 to match the expectation of analysts and fall in line with guidance for a low single-digit mark. E-commerce sales rose 4.7% Y/Y. The company notes it reduced year-over-year clearance sales in the quarter by ~$3M.

The retailer's gross margin rate was 56.2% of sales vs. 57.1% consensus. Operating margin came in at 9.5% of sales vs. 10.0% consensus and 10.6% a year ago.

CEPO update: "Vera Bradley’s comparable sales, full-price selling, and customer count were once again up in the quarter, and we successfully managed our expenses. However, retail remains challenging, particularly in the Indirect channel as our partners continue to feel the pressure of a difficult environment, and our total sales fell slightly below our expectations. In addition, gross margins continue to be pressured by increasing tariffs and higher shipping costs."

Looking ahead, Vera Bradley sees FY20 revenue of $490M to $505M vs. $432M consensus (may not be comparable due to Pura Vida acquisition) and EPS of $0.86 to $0.93 vs. $0.71 consensus (may not be comparable).

Shares of VRA are down 7.36% premarket to $9.84.

