Seadrill JV wins nine-well contract award

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +15.2% pre-market on news that its 50-50 joint venture with Sonangol secured a nine-well contract with six options, each for one well, in Angola for the newbuild Sonangol Libongos drillship.

SDRL says the estimated total contract value is $101M and will start in late Q3 and run to early 2021.

The drillship's dayrate is $204K for the 495-day duration, according to Bassoe Offshore.

The Libongos is the first of two Sonangol-owned drillships to be bareboat chartered into the Sonadrill JV along with two SDRL-owned or managed units.