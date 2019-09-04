Starbucks -3% after guidance update

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) trades lower in the premarket session after setting profit guidance below expectations ahead of a presentation today at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York.

SBUX sees FY20 EPS falling below the ongoing growth model of +10%. FY19 EPS is reiterated at $2.80 to $2.82 vs. $2.82 consensus. More color could be forthcoming from the coffee chain when execs formally get to the microphone.

Looking down the road, the company plans to issue FY20 guidance on its Q2 earnings conference call scheduled for October 30.

SBUX presentation slides